September 10, 2019 8:30 pm
Updated: September 10, 2019 8:42 pm

Manitobans vote in 42nd provincial election

By Online Journalist  Global News

Global Winnipeg will be hosting its election special as Manitobans elect their next government.

Manitobans are waiting to see who will make up their next provincial government.

Tuesday’s election follows a 29-day campaign kicked off Aug. 12 when premier Brian Pallister triggered an election more than a year ahead of schedule.

Advanced voting numbers for 2019 were up over the previous provincial election, with almost 113,000 voters making their choice before Election Day, according to Elections Manitoba.

Prior to the election call, Pallister and the Progressive Conservatives held a majority in the Manitoba Legislature, with 38 of the 57 seats to the opposition NDP’s 12.

Manitoba’s Liberals came into the 2019 election with four seats.

The Greens hope to win their very first seat.

Our live election night coverage begins at 8 p.m. on TV, radio and online.

