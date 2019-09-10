Manitobans vote in 42nd provincial election

Manitobans are waiting to see who will make up their next provincial government.

Tuesday’s election follows a 29-day campaign kicked off Aug. 12 when premier Brian Pallister triggered an election more than a year ahead of schedule.

Advanced voting numbers for 2019 were up over the previous provincial election, with almost 113,000 voters making their choice before Election Day, according to Elections Manitoba.

Prior to the election call, Pallister and the Progressive Conservatives held a majority in the Manitoba Legislature, with 38 of the 57 seats to the opposition NDP’s 12.

Manitoba’s Liberals came into the 2019 election with four seats.

The Greens hope to win their very first seat.

Green Party out in force on Election Day in Wolseley – best hope for winning a seat in Manitoba legislature. About 20 people waving signs at Westminster & Maryland #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/m53tNAuAxJ — Mira Oberman (@miraoberman) September 10, 2019

