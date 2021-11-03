Menu

Politics

Manitoba’s new premier to lay out government agenda in throne speech set for Nov. 23

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 6:34 pm
Heather Stefanson speaks to the media after being sworn in as Manitoba's 24th premier at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. . View image in full screen
Heather Stefanson speaks to the media after being sworn in as Manitoba's 24th premier at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba’s new premier is to lay out her government’s agenda in a throne speech in three weeks.

A day after being sworn in, Heather Stefanson says the legislature will reconvene on Nov. 23 for a brief fall sitting.

Read more: Heather Stefanson sworn in as Manitoba’s new premier, Shelly Glover challenges result

Among her promises is a health-care task force aimed at clearing surgery and diagnostic backlogs and creating more intensive care capacity.

Stefanson was elected Progressive Conservative leader last weekend, replacing Brian Pallister, who stepped down in September.

Click to play video: 'Heather Stefanson sworn-in as Manitoba’s 24th premier' Heather Stefanson sworn-in as Manitoba’s 24th premier
Heather Stefanson sworn-in as Manitoba’s 24th premier

Stefanson has also made changes to some senior staff roles, including hiring Bonnie Staples-Lyon as an adviser.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Heather Stefanson to become Manitoba’s 24th Premier: wins PC vote

Staples-Lyon was press secretary and communications director for former premier Gary Filmon in the late 1990s.

“I am truly excited and optimistic about the future of our province and I look forward to unveiling our agenda — focused on reconciliation, health care, education, the economy and jobs,” Stefanson said in a release Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Women leaders applaud, advise Manitoba’s new premier' Women leaders applaud, advise Manitoba’s new premier
Women leaders applaud, advise Manitoba’s new premier
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politics tagManitoba Government tagManitoba Progressive Conservatives tagHeather Stefanson tagManitoba PCs tagmanitoba throne speech tagBonnie Staples-Lyon tag

