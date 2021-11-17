Manitoba NDP want public inquiry into government’s COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are promising to call an inquiry into the province’s COVID-19 response if they win the next election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the inquiry would be led by independent experts.

0:40 More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba

He says it would look at what led to higher case rates and deaths than in many other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba sent dozens of COVID-19 patients to other provinces last spring to free up beds in hospitals.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.