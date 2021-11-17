Menu

Politics

Manitoba NDP want public inquiry into government’s COVID-19 response

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2021 1:35 pm
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew makes an announcement in Winnipeg, Man., on Aug. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone. View image in full screen
Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are promising to call an inquiry into the province’s COVID-19 response if they win the next election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the inquiry would be led by independent experts.

Click to play video: 'More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba' More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba
More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba

He says it would look at what led to higher case rates and deaths than in many other provinces.

Manitoba sent dozens of COVID-19 patients to other provinces last spring to free up beds in hospitals.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
