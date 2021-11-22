Canadian Western Agribition returns to Regina

The familiar sights, sound and smells of the Canadian Western Agribition returned to Regina after it was cancelled last year thanks to the pandemic. Walking around the grounds, all the vendors say that it’s good to be back.

“We are so excited to be here. This is our first trade show since February 2020 and we’re so excited that it’s Agribition; it’s one of the best trade shows we go to,” says Kristin Smith, Hoffman’s Horse Products feed representative.

Richie Bros. auctioneer Blair Stenberg adds, “It’s great to be back, see people again, see some old friends, meet new ones of course and get involved with everything that goes on with Agribition.”

Sparke Sisters, Lynn Johnson and Carlene Bender traveled from Alberta to be apart of this years Agribition. They say it’s worth it to see old and new customers in person. “We love meeting new people and showing everyone what we’ve been working on behind the scenes. We love having them pick things up and buy them right on the spot.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over the course of six days, there will be 96 events to take in, and over 300 booths and vendors. Day one was free for everyone who wanted to get a glimpse of the competitions, livestock, and vendors that will fill the International Trade Centre.

Tuesday is when things really get busy. Canadian Western Agribition CEO, Chris Lane, says, “Tuesday night, the big event for us is jousting, with the return of the Knights of Valour. This year they’re going to have sword fighting. Then on Wednesday to Saturday that’s when the Maple Leaf finals kicks off, one of the best rodeos you’ll ever see.”

In the Brandt Centre, there was the first round of the chore team competition and demonstrations, where horses are guided through a course designed to test the skills of the horses and the drivers. Each obstacle on the course in an example of what teams on the rand would face in their day-to-day duties.

The Stock Exchange is a popular Agribition draw. It’s home to Heifers, Bull Pen Alley, The Yard, Bison, and Texas Longhorns. On Monday, the Bison Awards were handed out. It was a great event where the competitors were not happy to see each other in person, but talk to the other farmers after a difficult year dealing with supply shortages, drought, and the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Preparations underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina

“Spirits are high to be together, and that gives a little bit of comfort going into winter. People are making some connections to help each other out, ” says Canadian Bison Association Show Sale Chairman, Keegan Kitzul.

Each year the Canadian Bison Association holds a ‘Fun Auction’ the first night of Agribition. This year they raised over $13,000 and will make a $10,000 donation to the BC Agriculture Council to help with flooding relief in Fraser Valley.

Morale is high amongst the farmers who are happy to see old friends after last year’s Agribition was cancelled. “We maybe bump elbows instead of shaking hands now the openness between bison producers is back where it was,” says Canadian Bison Association Convention Committee Chairman, Richard Johnson.

The Canadian Western Agribition is on now through Nov. 27, promoting agriculture and showcasing all that Saskatchewan has to offer. It traditionally attracts over 100,000 people and contributes about $73 million to the provincial economy.

1:36 Set up underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina Set up underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina