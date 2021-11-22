Menu

Canada

Agribition kicks off 50th show with Burning of the Brand, renewed government partnership

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Set up underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina' Set up underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina
WATCH: It's the weekend before the start of Canadian Western Agribition in Regina. Preparations have begun and will be taking place throughout the weekend as organizers anticipate it will be one of the biggest shows yet.

The 50th anniversary of Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) kicked off on Monday morning in Regina with the ceremonial Burning of the Brand and a funding announcement from the Saskatchewan government.

During the morning event, Agriculture Minister David Marit announced a renewed five-year sponsorship agreement of $250,000 with CWA.

Read more: Preparations underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina

The partnership sees Agribition provided with $50,000 in sponsorship annually over the next five years starting in 2022.

“The government of Saskatchewan is proud to continue our support of Canadian Western Agribition and to make this announcement on their 50th anniversary,” Marit said.

“This show puts Saskatchewan’s agriculture industry on the world stage, enhancing our international reputation and providing producers with the information, technology and connections needed to reach our growth plan goals for 2030.”



The current four-year, $200,000 agreement between the government and Agribition ends at the end of 2021.

