Preparations underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina

After the Canadian Western Agribition was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations for the event are currently underway at Evraz Place in Regina.

More than 2,000 animals and people from across the country and globe will be coming to the Agribition grounds over the next couple days as crews work around the clock to get the sites ready for showtime.

Agribition officials say visitors to this year’s event are in for a treat as they prepare to celebrate its 50th anniversary next week.

“Honestly, it’s just so exciting to be able to be in show-prep mode and to be getting ready for this,” said Agribition CEO Chris Lane when speaking to Global News at one of the venues on Friday.

Lane is among those who are excited to see the show return with full barns and a full schedule.

The week is packed with a number of popular and new activities including full contact jousting, a pro rodeo and a sword fighting competition. There will be more than 2,000 animals on site.

He said it’s a step towards normalcy but there will be some adjustments due to public health orders in place.

“It is really important to have a safe event planned that we feel comfortable to be able to deliver and public health feels comfortable that we’re able to deliver,” added Lane.

Protocols will include proof of vaccination or an approved negative COVID-19 test result upon entering the Agribition grounds.

Officials say children under 12 and medical exemptions for anyone 12 and over will be accepted. Lane said more information on the vaccination proof requirements can be found at their website.

Masks will also be required in all indoor public spaces, but Lane mentioned that masks will also be provided at the gates in case anyone forgets to bring one.

“It changes the logistics of delivering the show a little bit, but obviously we have been working on a plan in consult with the business response team and public health for some time now. So we feel pretty good about it.”

Despite the changes to this year’s version of Agribition compared to previous installments of the event, people setting up this weekend are excited for its return.

Brett Kot, a resident of Bethune who takes care of bison at Agribition, said it’s good to see events like this going again.

“It’s exciting to get back here and see lots of people you only see once a year and to see the business that’s conducted here,” said Kot. “I’m happy to see it’s back.”

Agribition goes Nov. 22 to 27 with free admission only on Monday. Tickets and more information about the schedule are available at the event website.

