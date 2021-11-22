Menu

Crime

Greg Fertuck murder trial adjourned as defence seeks information about ballistics report

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 5:22 pm
Greg Fertuck told Sask. RCMP he loved estranged wife Sheree Fertuck: ‘I hope she’s well’ View image in full screen
Sheree Fertuck was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015. Her estranged husband, Greg Fertuck, was arrested and charged in June 2019. Facebook / Saskatchewan RCMP

The Greg Fertuck murder trial has been adjourned for an additional two weeks as the defence determines whether or not it will call expert testimony.

Last month, court received a report from RCMP forensic specialist Kenneth Chan. He analyzed two shell casings found at the gravel pit where police believed Greg Fertuck, now 68, shot and killed his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, on Dec. 7, 2015.

Read more: FULL COVERAGE: Greg Fertuck murder trial

His report determined the two casings were fired from the same gun. Results were inconclusive as to whether they matched a casing taken from Greg Fertuck’s Saskatoon home.

Defence lawyer Mike Nolin said the adjournment is necessary because Greg Fertuck’s lawyers need more information. He previously indicated the defence was considering whether they need to call an expert witness of their own.

Nolin asked specifically about which databases Chan relied upon, along with what, if any, actual shells were used in a comparison process. The defence also wants a copy Chan’s notes.

Read more: Greg Fertuck murder trial views post-arrest interview with RCMP: ‘I made up the story’

Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss said there is no dispute about whether the information is relevant.

Justice Richard Danyliuk granted the adjournment and scheduled a case management hearing for Dec. 7. The trial’s resumption date may be scheduled during the hearing.

Court has heard roughly two months of testimony entirely within a voir dire, or a trial within a trial, meant to determine what evidence is admissible in the case.

Danyliuk has not ruled on what evidence can be admitted yet.

Click to play video: 'Greg Fertuck trial on break after 37 days' Greg Fertuck trial on break after 37 days
