Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 28 2021 8:14pm
01:34

Witness says she saw Sheree Fertuck’s truck driving on evening of her disappearance

The first defence witness called during the Greg Fertuck murder trial has given testimony that may alter the timeline of Sheree Fertuck’s disappearance.

Advertisement

Video Home