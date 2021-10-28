Global News at 10 Regina October 28 2021 8:14pm 01:34 Witness says she saw Sheree Fertuck’s truck driving on evening of her disappearance The first defence witness called during the Greg Fertuck murder trial has given testimony that may alter the timeline of Sheree Fertuck’s disappearance. Witness says she saw Sheree Fertuck’s truck driving on evening of her disappearance REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8334173/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8334173/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?