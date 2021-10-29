Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 29 2021 10:49am
04:02

Greg Fertuck trial on break after 37 days

The Greg Fertuck trial is on a break after 37 days of testimony. Global’s Ryan Kessler has been covering the case and joins Global News Morning with what’s transpired over the past 8 weeks.

Advertisement

Video Home