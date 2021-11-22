Menu

Crime

Regina police break and enter investigation leads to charges for man, 24

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 4:53 pm
A 24-year-old male is facing several charges related to a break and enter investigation in the 3500 block of Albert Street. View image in full screen
A 24-year-old male is facing several charges related to a break and enter investigation in the 3500 block of Albert Street. File / Global News

Over the weekend, the Regina Police Service (RPS) investigated a break and enter incident which led to a 24-year-old male facing charges.

RPS received a report on Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:50 a.m. from a resident in the 3500 block of Albert Street. Police say the caller reported his garage door was open which led to the alarm sounding off.

Read more: Two adults face 16 charges after rural B&E and traffic incident involving police

“The resident saw a suspect male walk by the garage window, but the suspect ran away when confronted by the resident,” according to the RPS statement.

“Police set up a perimeter and located a male matching the suspect’s description, riding a bicycle.”

Police say the suspect then abandoned the bike and several items he was carrying. Police then arrested him a few blocks away.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police charge man in break and enter at home

Natrone Marian Moran, of Regina, is charged with breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence, possession of break-in instruments and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

RPS says Moran made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on the morning of Nov. 22, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Regina police looking for man with suspected involvement in 3 home invasion attempts' Regina police looking for man with suspected involvement in 3 home invasion attempts
Regina police looking for man with suspected involvement in 3 home invasion attempts – Oct 10, 2021
