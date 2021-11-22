Regina police charge man in break and enter at home

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) laid several charges against a 29-year-old man as a result of a police investigation into a break and enter while the resident was home.

The incident took place on Nov. 19 at 7:20 a.m., when RPS were dispatched to a residence on the 6700 block of Dewdney Avenue. Police stated the female resident of the house reported that an unknown man with an edged weapon had just come through her front door.

“Minutes later when another resident came home, the suspect initially locked him outside and then allegedly threatened him with the (sword),” according to the statement. “As police arrived, the suspect was trying to flee in a taxicab, but was intercepted by police. The suspect tried to flee but was apprehended by a canine team.”

Police stated that further investigation led to the recovery of weapons and a quantity of a controlled substance, believed to be fentanyl.

Police charged John Edward Desmarais, of Regina, with break and enter with intent, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of weapons dangerous to public peace.

The accused made his first court appearance at the provincial court on Friday at 2 p.m.

