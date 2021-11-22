Two adults face 16 charges after rural B&E and traffic incident involving police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is charging a male and female with a total of 16 charges after a traffic stop and lengthy negotiations on Saturday.

The incident occurred about 12:48AM after a police patrol was requested to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved in a Break and Enter outside Regina.

Police say the officer was in a marked patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle refused to stop.

“The vehicle became stuck in the area of Hoffer Bay and Park Street. Tire deflation devices were used successfully, but the driver of the vehicle kept moving forward and reversing, ramming into a police vehicle,” according to the RPS statement.

After several attempts to drive away, said police, the driver and passenger moved to the back of the vehicle — eventually the trunk. Police successfully negotiated surrender over an hour and a half later.

Police charged 22-year-old Tiarah Pratt, of Regina, with the following charges:

Obstruction, s. 129(a) CC;

2 X Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace, S. 88 CC;

2 X Carrying a Concealed Weapon, s. 90 CC;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, s. 355(b) CC;

Possession of Credit Card Obtained by Crime, s. 342(1)(c) CC;

Possession of (another person’s) Identity Document, s. 56.1(a) CC; and

2 X Breach of Undertaking, s. 145(4)(a) CC.

Police also charged 25-year-old Lyndon James Delorme, of Regina, with the following charges:

Flight from Peace Officer, s. 320.17 CC;

Obstruction, s. 129(a) CC;

Breach of Release Order, s. 145(5)(a) CC;

Breach of Undertaking, s. 145(4)(a) CC;

Mischief over $5,000, s. 430(3) CC; and

Possession of a Scheduled Substance (fentanyl), s. 4(1) CDSA.

The two accused made their first court appearances in Provincial Court this morning. The investigation into the rural Break and Enter is ongoing.

