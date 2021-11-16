Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Police Commission investigating after Regina police gun discharges

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 9:58 pm
File photo of a Regina police vehicle.
File photo of a Regina police vehicle. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Police Commission is investigating the circumstances around the firing of a Regina Police firearm on Tuesday morning.

Police say no one was injured, and that little is actually known about the incident.

Police believe the weapon was discharged inside a police vehicle with the blast directed through the roof. The vehicle was parked on the 1400 block of Park Street at the time of the firing.

They add it was not connected to a call for service or any active investigation.

