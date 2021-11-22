SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 PPE available free to non-healthcare organizations in Alberta

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Mandatory masking, alcohol curfew returning across Alberta this weekend' Mandatory masking, alcohol curfew returning across Alberta this weekend
WATCH (Sept. 3): Alberta is making masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces and workplaces starting Sept. 4 at 8 a.m., Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced. Other restrictions include the return of an alcohol curfew. Shandro said Albertans are encouraged to limit in-person contacts and employers are asked to push back their plans to have staff return to the office and instead continue with work-from-home measures. – Sep 3, 2021

Hand sanitizer, masks, and disinfectant solutions are now available for free to non-healthcare organizations such as daycares, day homes, NGOs, private home care and food-service providers, the Alberta government said Monday.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) is “distributing surplus personal protective equipment (PPE) to an expanded group of non-healthcare organizations,” says a news release.

Read more: COVID-19: Edmonton physicians urge Alberta government to test, trace, isolate

“We have extra stores of PPE and we do not want to see them wasted, so we are sharing them with Alberta businesses and non-profit groups to support their operations, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said.

“This is one more thing we can do to help Albertans protect themselves and their families as we continue to respond to COVID-19.”

Click to play video: 'Physicians shocked as Alberta government stops supplying PPE to family doctors' Physicians shocked as Alberta government stops supplying PPE to family doctors
Physicians shocked as Alberta government stops supplying PPE to family doctors – May 29, 2020

The following non-health-care organizations qualify to receive PPE from the AEMA at no cost:

  • daycares and day homes
  • food service providers, meat-packing service providers, food banks, trucking companies, non-governmental organizations, oil and gas services
  • general municipal groups including Metis Settlements and First Nations
  • private home care providers that are not publicly funded directly or through contracts
  • privately owned health service providers, physiotherapy clinics, primary care physicians, optometry clinics and diagnostic imaging clinics will also receive PPE from the AEMA at no cost.

A request can be made for the from the AEMA through an online form here.

Read more: Southern Alberta couple starts PPE business while dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Priority organizations, such as continuing care facilities, pharmacists, police agencies, fire departments and Emergency Medical Services, will continue receiving PPE from the AEMA.

AEMA is also maintaining a 60-day supply of PPE “for future public health emergencies.” The stockpile includes commercial and medical disinfectant solution and wipes, nitrile gloves, disposable gowns, hand sanitizer and disposable masks.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alberta assures ample supply of PPE ahead of shipments to B.C., Quebec and Ontario

Alberta will also trade surplus PPE with other provinces and territories, following previously established processes.

Click to play video: 'Should face masks still be required after the pandemic ends?' Should face masks still be required after the pandemic ends?
Should face masks still be required after the pandemic ends? – Oct 26, 2021

Daily COVID-19 cases

On Monday, Alberta Health announced 269 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Friday (out of 9,449 tests), 386 on Saturday (out of 7,615 tests) and 269 on Sunday (out of 4,824 tests).

As of Monday, there were 5,311 active cases across the province, up slightly from Friday’s total of 5,293.

Read more: 2 COVID-19 deaths, 412 new cases reported in Alberta Friday

On Monday, there were 463 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 98 of whom were in ICU. To compare, on Friday, those numbers were 496 and 93, respectively.

Six additional COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the provincial COVID-19 death toll to 3,217 since the pandemic began.

Click to play video: 'PRI·MED and Edmonton’s connection to COVID-19 PPE supply' PRI·MED and Edmonton’s connection to COVID-19 PPE supply
PRI·MED and Edmonton’s connection to COVID-19 PPE supply – Jul 7, 2020

As of Monday’s update, 88.4 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the same group, 83.2 per cent were fully vaccinated.

On Friday, Health Canada approved Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for use on kids between the ages of five and 11. Alberta Health Services is urging parents to get their kids registered to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

