AHS encouraging parents to register children for COVID-19 vaccination

Alberta Health Services is encouraging parents to register children for their COVID-19 vaccination following Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer shot for kids aged 5 to 11 on Friday.

“Appointments will be available as soon as we receive vaccine supply,” the provincial health authority tweeted Friday morning, following the federal announcement.

In a statement to Global News, Pfizer said it is preparing to ship pediatric doses to Canada, “and they should be arriving at vaccination sites across Canada early next week.”

The vaccine manufacturer expected to distribute all 2.9 million doses by the end of next week.

Pfizer’s clinical trial data showed the vaccine had a 91 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 in children aged 5-11. Of the 3,100 children vaccinated as part of the trials, there were no reports of myocarditis, pericarditis or serious allergic reaction.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is advising COVID-19 doses to be spread out by eight weeks, and they’re advising a two week pre- and post-vaccination buffer for any other vaccines, to help medical professionals better identify possible adverse events.

According to a frequently asked questions website for parents from AHS, myocarditis and pericarditis in children from an mRNA vaccination like Pfizer’s is an “extremely rare” side effect.

According to the Canadian Pediatric Society, children have been “relatively spared (from) the direct effects” of a COVID-19 infection, but an infection is not without risk for kids.

Children with underlying conditions like asthma, obesity and neurodevelopmental disorders can result in greater severity. Long COVID and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) are still present concerns.

“For the last maybe two months, almost every day we have a child with MIS-C in the ICU and often we have a child with COVID pneumonia, as well,” Dr. Simon Parsons, an ICU section chief at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, told Global News.

Parsons said waves of MIS-C cases appear about a month after COVID-19 peaks in the greater community.

“The bigger the peak, the more we see admitted to the ICU post those peaks.”

The pediatric ICU doctor estimated the chance of a child getting MIS-C or COVID pneumonia after getting infected with COVID-19 at about 1 in 1000.

"Is that a good enough reason to have the vaccine? I think so, given the safety profiles of vaccine as we know now," Parsons said.

"Also importantly, the vaccine that will be soon be available for children will also help limit the spread of infection throughout the community."

“Also importantly, the vaccine that will be soon be available for children will also help limit the spread of infection throughout the community.”

The question of natural immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection is addressed by the AHS FAQ.

“While having had the disease offers some protection against future infection, there’s not enough data about that level of protection to know when it tapers off or how protective it is against new variants,” AHS writes. “Getting fully immunized offers the best protection possible from the virus.”

Parsons agrees that children getting both doses of a vaccine is the best way to prevent infection or re-infection.

“I don’t think we realize that there is a real chance your child can get sick from COVID. And it’s certainly I don’t think it’s widely appreciated.”

–with files from Leslie Young & Heather Yourex-West, Global News