Crime

Nova Scotia man charged in decade-old sexual assault against girl

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:14 pm
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a man in a sexual assault against a girl that took place more than a decade ago.

In a release, police said they received a complaint on Aug. 13, 2021, of a sexual assault that happened around 15 years ago on New Years Day.

“The victim was either 11 or 12 at the time, and following New Years Eve celebrations, she had gone to sleep for the night,” the release said. “She was then awoken by a man who sexually assaulted her.”

Read more: N.S. man facing multiple charges related to luring a child and sexual assault

The release said Gary Daniel Denny, 35, of Pictou Landing First Nation, was arrested without incident on Oct. 28. He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Denny was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

