N.S. man facing multiple charges related to luring a child and sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges in related to the luring of a young female.

RCMP say they received a complaint on Oct. 17 that a man was “luring female youth to an area and was then assaulting and sexually assaulting them.”

In a release, RCMP say officers, along with the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit, executed a search warrant at a home in Clarksville, N.S. on Oct. 22.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the home.

Robert Joseph Desutter, 31, of Clarksville, has been charged with:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Sexual Exploitation (2 counts)

Luring a Child (2 counts)

Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration (2 counts)

Procuring Sexual Services (2 counts)

Assault

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to call the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

3:24 Forced to return to court and testify, N.S. human trafficking survivor feels angry, ‘helpless’ Forced to return to court and testify, N.S. human trafficking survivor feels angry, ‘helpless’ – Jul 22, 2021