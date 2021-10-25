Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man facing multiple charges related to luring a child and sexual assault

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 12:43 pm
East Hants District RCMP has charged a man with several offences related to the luring of female youth. View image in full screen
East Hants District RCMP has charged a man with several offences related to the luring of female youth. Global News

A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges in related to the luring of a young female.

RCMP say they received a complaint on Oct. 17 that a man was “luring female youth to an area and was then assaulting and sexually assaulting them.”

Read more: How the ‘never-ending’ court process re-traumatizes victims of human trafficking

In a release, RCMP say officers, along with the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit, executed a search warrant at a home in Clarksville, N.S. on Oct. 22.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the home.

Robert Joseph Desutter, 31, of Clarksville, has been charged with:

  • Sexual Assault
  • Sexual Interference
  • Sexual Exploitation (2 counts)
  • Luring a Child (2 counts)
  • Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration (2 counts)
  • Procuring Sexual Services (2 counts)
  • Assault

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to call the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Forced to return to court and testify, N.S. human trafficking survivor feels angry, ‘helpless’' Forced to return to court and testify, N.S. human trafficking survivor feels angry, ‘helpless’
Forced to return to court and testify, N.S. human trafficking survivor feels angry, ‘helpless’ – Jul 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagSexual Exploitation tagLuring tagLuring a child tagShubenacadie provincial court tagEast Hants District RCMP tagClarksville NS tagNova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit tagRobert Joseph Desutter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers