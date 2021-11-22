2nd Kitchener man arrested in connection with March shooting: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police announced over the weekend that a Kitchener man was arrested last week in connection with a shooting incident in the Country Hills neighbourhood in March.

Police say the 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Milton and is facing multiple firearm-related charges.

This is the second arrest that has been made in connection with the incident as a 22-year-old man, also from Kitchener, was arrested in August.

Police seized a restricted .45 calibre handgun at the time.

The initial incident occurred on March 23 near Block Line Road and Country Hill Drive at around 1 a.m.

While it was reported that a witness saw a dark-coloured vehicle speeding away from the scene, officers say the occupants said someone was shooting at their car before they fled on foot.

No one was injured in the shooting, although several vehicles were damaged.

Police have said they believe the incident to be “targeted.”