Crime

2nd Kitchener man arrested in connection with March shooting: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 10:26 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police announced over the weekend that a Kitchener man was arrested last week in connection with a shooting incident in the Country Hills neighbourhood in March.

Police say the 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Milton and is facing multiple firearm-related charges.

Read more: Waterloo Police investigate overnight ‘targeted’ shooting in Kitchener

This is the second arrest that has been made in connection with the incident as a 22-year-old man, also from Kitchener, was arrested in August.

Police seized a restricted .45 calibre handgun at the time.

The initial incident occurred on March 23 near Block Line Road and Country Hill Drive at around 1 a.m.

While it was reported that a witness saw a dark-coloured vehicle speeding away from the scene, officers say the occupants said someone was shooting at their car before they fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener, police say

No one was injured in the shooting, although several vehicles were damaged.

Police have said they believe the incident to be “targeted.”

