Parking fees at Kelowna International Airport could increase

It could cost more starting in the new year to park at Kelowna International Airport.
A new report from Kelowna City Council outlines a series of parking rates for valet, curbside, and short and long-term parking fees.
The report suggests an increase of 25 cents for short-term and up to a five dollar increase for long term.
If council endorses the increase in parking fees, it would come into effect Jan 5.
YLW to resume international flights
This comes as more people are travelling with YLW with international flights resuming at the end of the month.
The previous parking increase at YLW was in December of 2018.
