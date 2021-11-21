Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Parking fees at Kelowna International Airport could increase

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 3:40 pm
YLW is expecting a 70 per cent drop in passengers, compared to last holiday season. View image in full screen
YLW is expecting a 70 per cent drop in passengers, compared to last holiday season. Global News

It could cost more starting in the new year to park at Kelowna International Airport.

Read more: Plans for new hotel at Kelowna International Airport moving forward

A new report from Kelowna City Council outlines a series of parking rates for valet, curbside, and short and long-term parking fees.

The report suggests an increase of 25 cents for short-term and up to a five dollar increase for long term.

Read more: Kelowna International Airport receives ‘record funding’ of $69.9M for expansion

If council endorses the increase in parking fees, it would come into effect Jan 5.

Click to play video: 'YLW to resume international flights' YLW to resume international flights
YLW to resume international flights – Nov 2, 2021

This comes as more people are travelling with YLW with international flights resuming at the end of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna’s airport gets international flights back following long wait

The previous parking increase at YLW was in December of 2018.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers