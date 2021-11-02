Kelowna’s airport gets international flights back following long wait

Send this page to someone via email

After a significant delay amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Canada is giving Kelowna International Airport the go-ahead for cross border flights as of the end of this month.

It’s among a list of eight airports across Canada that are getting their international flights back. In B.C. Kelowna is joined by Abbotsford and Victoria airports.

“Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely reopen these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights,” Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.

“This measure will help ensure that travellers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter, while continuing to support the Government of Canada’s measured approach to reopening our border.”

These airports, in cooperation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to start safely welcoming international passengers as of Nov. 30.

Sam Samaddar, airport director, said it will take some time to have international flights operating again out of YLW.

“Some airlines have had to push back previously scheduled routes until 2022, due to the uncertainty of timing of YLW’s international status,” Samaddar said.

“We are thrilled to be able to once again connect passengers internationally and welcome visitors to our region, and are working closely with airlines to have these routes in place as soon as possible.”

Currently, YLW is anticipating the return of the Alaska and Seattle flights on Dec. 16, Sunwing flights to Varadero in January 2022 and WestJet flights to Phoenix, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun in January 2022.

“We couldn’t have done this without support from our local politicians, neighbouring municipalities, key local businesses and community members,” Mayor Colin Basran said in a press release. ”Our entire community will benefit from the economic impacts of the return of international flights.

Consideration will be given to adding additional airports as conditions dictate, based on demand, operational capacity, the epidemiological situation in Canada, and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with airports and aviation operators to ensure appropriate procedures are put in place to protect travellers and workers.

Border and public health measures remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves.

The 10 Canadian airports currently accepting international flights are:

Halifax Stanfield International,

Québec City Jean Lesage International,

Montréal-Trudeau International,

Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International,

Toronto Pearson International,

Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre,

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International,

Edmonton International,

Calgary International, and

Vancouver International.