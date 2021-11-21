1 dead following restaurant fire in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and another critically injured after a fire at a St. Catharine’s, Ont. restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they responded to the blaze along with St. Catharines Fire just after 4 p.m. at the Ma Chinese Cuisine Restaurant at 123 Geneva Street.

Investigators say the eatery was open at the time of the fire and subsequently evacuated.

The two men, employees of a roofing company working at the building, were the only ones injured.

The deceased is a 46-year-old from Scarborough. The injured man is a 32-year-old from Markham.

The cause and estimated cost of damage to the facility have yet to be determined.

An investigation, which includes the Office of the Fire Marshall and Ministry of Labour, is underway according to NRPS.