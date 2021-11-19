Massage therapist facing additional charges in Niagara Region sex assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

More charges have been laid in a sexual assault investigation tied to a St. Catharines massage therapist who worked at a pair of clinics in Niagara Region, according to police.

Detectives assigned to the case say the suspect is facing three additional counts of sexual assault following complaints from a second person who attended massage therapy sessions at locations in Niagara Falls and Thorold, Ont.

“Incidents involving the second complainant occurred at two locations, a registered massage clinic and wellness centre, located in the area of Dunn Street and Drummond Road, and a registered massage clinic, located in the area of Merrittville Highway and Decew Road,” investigators said in a release on Friday.

The accused, 50, was previously arrested and charged in early August for one count of sexual assault connected to the Niagara Falls location.

Investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Niagara Regional Police.