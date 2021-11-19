Menu

Crime

Massage therapist facing additional charges in Niagara Region sex assault investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 2:33 pm
Niagara Regional Police say a therapist is facing more charges in connection with alleged incidents at clinics in Thorold and Niagara Falls. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a therapist is facing more charges in connection with alleged incidents at clinics in Thorold and Niagara Falls. Don Mitchell / Global News

More charges have been laid in a sexual assault investigation tied to a St. Catharines massage therapist who worked at a pair of clinics in Niagara Region, according to police.

Detectives assigned to the case say the suspect is facing three additional counts of sexual assault following complaints from a second person who attended massage therapy sessions at locations in Niagara Falls and Thorold, Ont.

Read more: Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia closed amid solidarity demonstration

“Incidents involving the second complainant occurred at two locations, a registered massage clinic and wellness centre, located in the area of Dunn Street and Drummond Road, and a registered massage clinic, located in the area of Merrittville Highway and Decew Road,” investigators said in a release on Friday.

The accused, 50, was previously arrested and charged in early August for one count of sexual assault connected to the Niagara Falls location.

Investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Niagara Regional Police.

