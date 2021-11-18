Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 18 2021 6:15pm
02:19

Ontario expanding symptomatic COVID-19 testing to pharmacies

A lot of big changes coming to how people with COVID-19 symptoms are tested in Ontario. As Matthew Bingley reports, many are concerned the plan can’t be done safely.

