Global News at Noon Toronto
November 19 2021 12:09pm
02:06

Ontario students to take home COVID-19 rapid tests for winter break

The tests will be given to students across Ontario at the end of the month. Testing is voluntary and part of a three-pronged winter testing strategy. Marianne Dimain reports.

