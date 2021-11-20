Pandemic wedding: Calgary couple marry at café where they first met

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians Elizabeth Palmer and Cameron Nobles said “I do!” in front of a dozen guests Saturday at the place where their romance began.

With the pandemic pressing pause on their destination wedding, the couple decided to tie the knot in the café where they first met: Waves Coffee House, located at 1019 17 Ave. S.W.

“It’s been five-and-a-half years coming, and I’m just really happy that this day is here and he is my husband,” Palmer said linking arms with him.

“It’s a very big relief, to be super honest,” the groom chimed in.

View image in full screen Calgarians Elizabeth Palmer and Cameron Nobles married at Waves Coffee House in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Global News

The pair, who met online, previously told Global News their first impressions of each other.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember walking in, and he stood up, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, he’s tall,'” Palmer said with a laugh.

“I looked at her and said, ‘Oh my God, look how gorgeous she is,'” he said.

Read more: Alberta couple with Maritime connection wed in front of lobster tank at Sobeys where they met

COVID-19 disrupted plans for their wedding in Jamacia, where Palmer is from.

“I didn’t want to wait a whole year to be married, so we’re like, ‘Let’s just have a civil ceremony and do a religious ceremony next year with family and friends,'” the bride explained.

After celebrating in Calgary this weekend, the newlyweds are jetting off to Cancun on Monday for their honeymoon.