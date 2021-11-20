Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Get prepared’: Storm warning issued for northern B.C. as another atmospheric river arrives

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 7:33 pm
Another atmospheric river is forecast to deliver rain, wind and snow to northern British Columbia this weekend. View image in full screen
Another atmospheric river is forecast to deliver rain, wind and snow to northern British Columbia this weekend. Environment Canada

Residents of British Columbia’s north are being warned to prepare for the next atmospheric river to hit the province.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for inland sections of the North Coast, the McGregor region and Pine Pass on Highway 97, while special weather statements were issued for Haida Gwaii and coastal sections of the North Coast.

Read more: Flood concerns grow on B.C.’s north coast as another atmospheric river moves in

Snowfall warnings were also in place for a large swath of northern B.C., including the Prince George and the Stuart-Nechako areas.

The weather system, expected to move into the region Saturday through Monday, is forecast to bring between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain to Prince Rupert, with between 30 and 90 millimetres in other coastal areas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Good news’ for Abbotsford, B.C. residents as flood gates partially open, mayor says' ‘Good news’ for Abbotsford, B.C. residents as flood gates partially open, mayor says
‘Good news’ for Abbotsford, B.C. residents as flood gates partially open, mayor says

Inland areas could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow.

The BC River Forecast Centre also issued a flood watch for the North Coast, including Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Hartley Bay, Kemano and surrounding areas.

Read more: New satellite images show extent of flooding in B.C.’s Sumas Prairie

Coming in the wake of devastating floods and landslides in southwestern B.C., the alerts prompted the Ministry of Public Safety to issue a rare weather warning of its own, urging people to be prepared for all weather conditions.

In a media release asking people to “get prepared for heavy rain and strong winds,” the province urged people to stay away from swollen creeks and rivers.

Story continues below advertisement

It advised residents to watch the weather forecast carefully, to take steps to protect their homes from flooding, to watch for falling trees and branches and to be prepared for power outages.

Motorists were also urged to slow down and drive for the conditions, and never to drive through floodwaters.

The weather system is forecast to move to the South Coast in a weakened state by Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagFlood tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagBC Flood tagnorthern BC tagNorth Coast tagnorthern bc warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers