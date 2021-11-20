Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Perspectives

Toronto company carves space for women in construction: ‘I want to see more women’

By Kayla McLean Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto construction company breaks down barriers for women' Toronto construction company breaks down barriers for women
WATCH: Finding your dream job can be a challenge, but when that dream job is in an industry where not many people look like you, it can be even tougher.

In a Toronto condo under construction near Richmond Street and Spadina Avenue, Natasha Ferguson can be found hard at work, covered in dust — her focus, on sanding.

She isn’t afraid to get her hands or her hair dirty. It’s kind of like a metaphor, she says, for what she has had to go through to prove she has every right to be in a male-dominated industry.

“I was going for jobs and I wasn’t being hired,” Ferguson told Global News one afternoon. “It was more of me being a woman, they just didn’t believe that I could actually do the work and also just, you know, a woman managing a bunch of men on site.”

Read more: After pandemic job upheaval some women are carving new careers — with power tools

So, instead of trying to knock down doors, Ferguson opened up her own, launching Ethelfox Construct Group, a construction company with an aim of breaking down barriers and gender biases for women who want to work in the trades.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to see more women in the trades,” said Ferguson. “When I started to try to hire and find women, it was extremely difficult … a lot of women think that they can’t do this and so I’m showing them that they can.”

The company specializes in custom interior/exterior home renovations including drywall installation, tiling and flooring, light carpentry, kitchen and bathroom remodeling and cabinet refinishing and painting.

Ferguson also started her own non-profit called A Women’s Work, offering support and training for women in the industry through self-esteem programs.

Read more: Female homebuilder looking to buck trend in male-dominated industry

“We need more women plumbers, we need more women electricians, we need women who can do drywall and tiling and all of these different trades,” said Ferguson. “I think through these programs, it’s just going to create jobs, it’s going to create education around the industry and what can actually be done in this industry.”

Click to play video: 'Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’ committee empowers change' Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’ committee empowers change
Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’ committee empowers change – Mar 8, 2019

Ferguson’s construction team is made up of 70 per cent women who saw and believed that they could do it too, like 25-year-old Otisha Joseph.

Story continues below advertisement
“Having [Natasha] by your side and motivating and pushing you to do different things — like I would have never seen myself on a roof,” Joseph said, incredulously. “But now I’m up there and I’m walking around and it’s amazing.”

Read more: How women could be the solution to Canada’s post-COVID skilled labour shortage

Ferguson said, even armed with the power to call the shots, she still has to counter an industry culture that is misogynistic and discriminatory.

“I’ve gone on my own job sites,” said Ferguson, “and I’ll get there and the guy will be like, ‘oh is your boss going to come’ and I’ll be like ‘oh no, no, I’m the boss’.”

Ferguson also recounts instances where she was passed up for managerial positions, over an aversion “to the thought of having a Black woman managing older, [white] guys on a [construction] site.”

However, she says her late mother, Ethel and youngest daughter, Fox — the company’s namesakes — are the driving force behind her plans to change the industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“My mother was a go-getter,” said Ferguson. “She came into this country when she was 21 years old, and she faced racial discrimination her entire life, so in a way, this is for her as well.

“My two daughters … it’s important for me to let them understand … they can do anything they want, whether that’s construction, or being a lawyer or plumber or whatever. That’s why I’m doing this.”

13
Natasha Ferguson's late mother, and one-half of the company's namesake, Ethel who passed away this past year. View image in gallery mode
Natasha Ferguson's late mother, and one-half of the company's namesake, Ethel who passed away this past year. Credit: Natasha Ferguson
23
Natasha Ferguson's youngest daughter and one-half of the company's namesake, Fox. View image in gallery mode
Natasha Ferguson's youngest daughter and one-half of the company's namesake, Fox. Credit: Natasha Ferguson
33
Ethel and Fox, together. View image in gallery mode
Ethel and Fox, together. Credit: Natasha Ferguson
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pandemic tagToronto tagJobs tagConstruction tagWomen tagDiscrimination tagequality tagTrades tagMisogyny tagCompany tagBreaking Down Barriers tagEthelfox Construct Group taggender biases tagNatasha Ferguson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers