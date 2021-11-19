Bindra trial paused as judge reviews admissibility of evidence

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown called its final witness in the case against Sohil Bindra on Friday, as the sexual assault trial wrapped up its second week.

Court heard from Lethbridge Police Violent Crimes Unit Cst. Jamie Williamson, the primary investigator for the case.

In what was primarily procedural testimony, Williamson said she was assigned the case on February 11th, 2020 and arrested the defendant that same day without incident.

Bindra currently faces multiple charges involving four women, including sexual assault, house breaking to commit sexual assault and administering a noxious substance.

Earlier this week, as reported by the Lethbridge Herald, one of those women – who can’t be named under a publication ban – took the stand testifying that Bindra sat next to her at a local bar in the spring of 2018.

The next thing she remembered was being in a car with a man on top of her.

She was unable to make out his face, but believed she recognized the voice as Bindra’s from the bar, as well as from a local gym.

The trial was scheduled to conclude Friday, but is on pause until November 29th, as the judge makes a decision on the admissibility of certain pieces of evidence.

Bindra is set to stand trial on similar charges next month and in January, for separate cases involving two additional women.