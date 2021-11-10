Sexual assault trial involving multiple victims underway in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Emotional testimony was heard in Lethbridge court on Tuesday as a young woman took the stand in the sexual assault trial for Sohil Bindra.

The woman, who can’t be named due to a publication ban, is one of four in this trial alleging Bindra assaulted them.

He’s also facing charges of house breaking to commit sexual assault and administering a noxious substance.

Court heard the young woman and her friend were out at a club, dancing and drinking in February of 2020, when they met the accused. He was dancing and visiting with the alleged victim’s friend.

The friend testified she noticed the young woman wasn’t doing well but didn’t believe she was drunk, and described her as acting ‘out of it’ and unable to stand.

She testified Bindra offered to drive her and the alleged victim home and she accepted. Bindra helped carry the young woman to his car and the three drove to her home, where he carried her into her house and up to her room.

The friend testified when she and Bindra went to leave the bedroom, the young woman was passed out and not talking. She saw Bindra holding her hand, standing over her and staring at her.

She added they left the house and roommates locked the door behind them.

Bindra drove her to her house and she said when they arrived he tried kissing her, but she was uncomfortable and got out of the car.

Police allege Bindra then returned to the alleged victim’s home and sexually assaulted her.

More than a dozen witnesses are expected to be called by the Crown in this trial, which is set to wrap up Nov. 19.

Bindra is scheduled to stand trial again next month for similar charges involving a fifth woman, and a trial is also set for January involving a sixth woman.

Bindra has been in custody since March of 2020.