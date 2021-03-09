Sohil Bindra will have 3 separate trials on sexual-related charges in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday morning, judge Eric Peterson approved the defence’s “severance of counts” application that will see the sexual assault trial involving Lethbridge man Sohil Bindra broken into three separate trials.

The judge says the decision was made to limit any prejudice when it comes to the various counts.

Bindra is facing a total of 14 charges, including sexual assault, housebreaking and administering a noxious substance.

The first incident reported to police occurred in February 2020.

An 18-year-old woman says she met Bindra at a bar, and shortly after, began to feel unwell.

The woman told police the man dropped her off at home but returned later and sexually assaulted her.

Police recovered evidence related to the case, including the victim’s cellphone during a search of a suspect’s home.

In the following weeks, five more women came forward with allegations of sexual assault dating back to 2017.

One trial will address charges stemming from four of the complainants along with one trial each for the other two.

Dates for the three trials will be decided Friday morning.

Bindra has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He had been denied bail and remains in custody.