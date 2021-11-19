2 COVID-19 deaths, 412 new cases reported in Alberta Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed an additional 412 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 5,293.

The province conducted 8,673 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate wasn’t provided on the government’s site as of publishing.

On Friday, there were 496 people receiving care in hospital for COVID-19, with 93 of those people in the ICU.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported to the province over the past 24 hours.

There have now been 3,211 COVID-19 deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

The Calgary zone continued to have the most active COVID-19 cases with 1,829. There were 1,148 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 840 in the Central zone, 441 in the South zone and 1,033 in the North zone.

Two active cases were not attributed to a specific zone.

As of Friday’s update, 88.2 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the same group, 82.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

On Friday, Health Canada approved Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for use on kids between the ages of five and 11. Alberta Health Services is urging parents to get their kids registered to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.