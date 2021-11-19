Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

People stranded by Hwy 7 landslide can pick up their vehicles Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Hundreds evacuated to safety but dozens more stranded in the Agassiz mudslides' B.C. floods: Hundreds evacuated to safety but dozens more stranded in the Agassiz mudslides
WATCH: Successful helicopter rescue of numerous people trapped between the mudslides near Agassiz, but dozens are still stranded and waiting for help.

People who were forced to abandon their vehicles on Highway 7 near Aggasiz, B.C., as they were rescued from landslides last Sunday were told Friday how to retrieve them.

The Ministry of Transportation said vehicles left on the highway between Seabird Island and Johnson Slough were being towed to the Agassiz Recreational and Cultural Centre at 6660 Pioneer Ave.

Read more: 311 people and 27 pets rescued from Agassiz, B.C. mudslides

Owners can retrieve them Friday between noon and 8 p.m., but are being asked to contact Reliable Towing at 1-888-463-8621 before heading out to get their vehicle.

Owners will also be required to show government-issued picture ID in order to pick their vehicles up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to high call volumes, owners are asked to please be patient when trying to find out information about their vehicles,” the ministry said.

More than 300 people, 26 dogs and a cat were rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded on the highway between Agassiz and Hope.

Read more: B.C. to provide flooding update as military arrives to help

Hundreds of people were forced to sleep in their vehicles overnight as a result of the slides, triggered by heavy rain over the weekend as an atmospheric river delivered precipitation from the Pacific Ocean.

Highway 7 was temporarily reopened to travellers and commercial vehicles stranded in Hope by multiple slides, but has since closed to all but emergency vehicles to allow road crews to conduct repairs.

Click to play video: 'Rebuilding B.C.’s highways, the long road ahead' Rebuilding B.C.’s highways, the long road ahead
Rebuilding B.C.’s highways, the long road ahead
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagHighway 7 tagBC Floods taglandslide tagHOPE tagBC Flood tagmudslide tagAgassiz tagbc slide taghighway 7 rescue taghighway 7 vehicles taghighway flood tagrocksldie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers