People stranded by Hwy 7 landslide can pick up their vehicles Friday

People who were forced to abandon their vehicles on Highway 7 near Aggasiz, B.C., as they were rescued from landslides last Sunday were told Friday how to retrieve them.

The Ministry of Transportation said vehicles left on the highway between Seabird Island and Johnson Slough were being towed to the Agassiz Recreational and Cultural Centre at 6660 Pioneer Ave.

Owners can retrieve them Friday between noon and 8 p.m., but are being asked to contact Reliable Towing at 1-888-463-8621 before heading out to get their vehicle.

Owners will also be required to show government-issued picture ID in order to pick their vehicles up.

Information for people who need to recover their vehicles after the #BCHwy7 mudslide (Seabird Island to Johnson Slough).

Pickup available today until 8pm at #Agassiz Rec Centre. See image for details. pic.twitter.com/zAPQ8oRTgj — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 19, 2021

“Due to high call volumes, owners are asked to please be patient when trying to find out information about their vehicles,” the ministry said.

More than 300 people, 26 dogs and a cat were rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded on the highway between Agassiz and Hope.

Hundreds of people were forced to sleep in their vehicles overnight as a result of the slides, triggered by heavy rain over the weekend as an atmospheric river delivered precipitation from the Pacific Ocean.

Highway 7 was temporarily reopened to travellers and commercial vehicles stranded in Hope by multiple slides, but has since closed to all but emergency vehicles to allow road crews to conduct repairs.

