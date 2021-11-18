10 injured in explosion at 19 Wing CFB Comox air force base on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people were injured in an explosion at an air force base on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the blast at the 19 Wing CFB Comox air force base around 9:15 a.m.

Read more: Military helicopter helps rescue badly injured Kelowna hiker from mountain

Six patients were treated at the base’s military medical unit, while three were taken to hospital in stable condition.

One person was airlifted to hospital in the 442 Squadron CH-149 Cormorant helicopter with a critical care paramedic team.

The explosion occurred in a barrack building that was under renovation at the time.

2:16 B.C. floods: Canadian military to assist with recovery B.C. floods: Canadian military to assist with recovery