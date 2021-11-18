2nd body found in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., confirmed to be missing Whitby woman: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a second body found in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., last month has been identified as a missing 85-year-old Whitby woman.

Durham police previously said Ontario Provincial Police officers were called after human remains were located on The Glen Road in the former Mariposa Township after 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Durham police officers were notified that evening and assisted with the investigation.

Two bodies were found at the scene and one was previously confirmed to be 58-year-old Ava Burton.

In an update on Thursday, Durham police said the second victim was confirmed to be Tatilda Noble.

Police said both victims had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police were called to “check on the well-being” of Burton and Noble at their home on Scepter Place in Whitby on Oct. 14, but when officers arrived they couldn’t find them.

Officers deemed their disappearance suspicious.

Police later said the women were presumed dead and announced on Oct. 23 that 30-year-old Whitby resident Joshua Burton had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother and grandmother.