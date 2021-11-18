Pfizer says B.C. floods causing delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The devastating floods in British Columbia are delaying deliveries of Pfizer Canada products, including the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Weather conditions have resulted in an unfortunate delivery delay of our medicines to BC,” Pfizer said on Twitter Thursday.

“We are working to ensure the supply chain has sufficient inventory of critical products for patients.”

The pharmaceutical company said in an email to Global News it is confident the supply chain has “sufficient inventory to bring critical products to patients” but that it is collaborating with third-party distributors on “mitigation plans” for delays that impact its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said wholesalers have inventory in B.C. to meet immediate needs for the time being.

1:41 B.C. prepares to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 B.C. prepares to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19

Global News asked Pfizer Canada for clarity on the length of the delays, and when it is anticipated to be resolved, but those questions went unanswered.

Story continues below advertisement

This news comes on the heels of reports, confirmed by Global News, that Health Canada on Friday will give the green light to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five-11, a demographic that has yet to be inoculated, and plays a key role in controlling the pandemic ahead of winter.

The new vaccine is specially formulated for younger children, with smaller doses meant to reduce pain, discomfort, and side effects. In other words, it is different in amount than what is currently given to adults.

Pfizer Canada told Global News it has not yet shipped any pediatric doses of the vaccine to Canada, since the vaccine is still awaiting formal approval from Health Canada.

B.C.’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, has warned about “challenges” to COVID-19 vaccination efforts in light of the floods earlier this week.

She said road closures have led health officials to take “alternative measures” to deliver vaccines to some communities.

“We received our shipment of the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine on Friday, and there were some delays in getting it into the Interior over the last few days, but it has arrived,” she said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have alternate ways of getting vaccines into communities, and the clinics are continuing in many communities.”

5:24 B.C. floods: Premier John Horgan announces provincial state of emergency due to floods B.C. floods: Premier John Horgan announces provincial state of emergency due to floods

B.C. Premier John Horgan declared a state of emergency in response to the floods and landslides that began Sunday, after record rainfall, drenched much of southern B.C. for more than 48 hours.

At least one person is confirmed dead from a landslide that swept vehicles off a road near Pemberton, and the search for more victims continues. In Fraser Valley, flooding has left much of the region underwater and has reportedly killed thousands of farm animals in what officials have dubbed an agricultural disaster.

—with files from the Canadian Press and Global BC