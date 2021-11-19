Menu

Crime

Police forces conduct series of drug raids across Greater Montreal Thursday

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 5:50 pm
A series of a dozen of raids were conducted in the greater Montreal area by a number of Police forces Thursday morning. Global News

A dozen of raids were conducted in the Greater Montreal area by a number of police forces Thursday morning.

The Surete Quebec in tandem with local police forces in Longueuil, Laval and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu underwent a large-scale operation dismantling a suspected drug trafficking network.

According to spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos for the Longueuil police, these sweeping searches aim to disrupt a well-established distribution network.

Project Mackerel was first initiated by investigators from the Longueuil police department (SPAL) last April, following information received from the public concerning the presence of a distribution network of narcotics on the South Shore of Montreal.

Around 150 SPAL police officers assisted the operation which stretches from Longueuil as well as in Laval, Vaudreuil-Dorion and Varennes.

So far no arrests have been made in connection with the searches.

Voutsinos says a full detailed report of the sized items is expected to be announced at a later date.

“We think we will be seizing interesting quantities of narcotics and weapons,” Voutsinos said.

