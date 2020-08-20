Montreal police arrest 8, seize more than 20,000 pills in summer raid

Send this page to someone via email

A sweeping raid in Montreal last month has led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of more than 20,000 pills.

Montreal police say $450,000 worth of drugs seized during the operation on July 22 were “suspect of being linked to cases of overdoses” in the city.

The majority of the pills were Xanax, but also included 2,000 pills of synthetic opioids, according to police.

Police seized 40 litres of GHB, a depressant commonly referred to as a”date rape” drug. They also found 740 g of crystal methamphetamine and 1 kg of MDMA.

Aside from drugs, four brass knuckles and $95,000 were also seized by the police department’s organized crime unit.

Eight suspects — including 27-year-old Georges Sarakinis, the alleged head of the network — were arrested and appeared in court on July 23.

The other suspects who appeared in court are Jean-François Bacon, 40; Michael Clunan, 43; Badr Ghabi, 31; Mathieu Joly, 33; Jean-François Lamontagne, 34; German D. Trinidad Platero Rivas, 45; and Timothy Storms, 27.