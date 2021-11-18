Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Insufficient evidence in N.B. police conduct complaint in shooting of Chantel Moore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2021 11:00 am
Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. View image in full screen
Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The New Brunswick Police Commission says there is insufficient evidence the Edmundston police officer who shot an Indigenous woman during a wellness check in 2020 breached his code of conduct.

The commission released a statement Thursday saying its investigation included interviews with more than 20 witnesses, a re-enactment of the scene and a review of documents, including the findings of Quebec’s independent police watchdog.

Twenty-six-year-old Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman from British Columbia, was shot by police during a wellness check in the early hours of June 4, 2020, and investigators at the time said Moore had approached the officer with a knife.

Read more: ‘What has changed?’: Honouring Chantel Moore one year later

New Brunswick’s Public Prosecutions Services announced in June that no criminal charges would be filed against the officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Police commission chair Marc Leger says he is unable to release the investigation report, but he says the decision and summary of findings have been sent to the complainant and the police officer.

Leger says, however, that investigators found unspecified issues during the review that were outside the commission’s mandate.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick premier won’t commit to inquiry into systemic racism' New Brunswick premier won’t commit to inquiry into systemic racism
New Brunswick premier won’t commit to inquiry into systemic racism – Jun 8, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Chantel Moore tagChantel Moore shot wellness check tagEdmundston police officer shooting Chantel Moore tagEdmundston police officer shooting Indigenous woman NB tagIndigenous woman shot in New Brunswick tagno criminal charges Indigenous woman shooting tagshooting of Chantel Moore NB tagshooting of Indigenous woman NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers