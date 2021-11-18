Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

City of Calgary picks Spanish railway car manufacturer for Green Line CTrain contract

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 12:35 am
An artist's rendering shows the proposed Green Line LRT in Calgary. View image in full screen
An artist's rendering shows the proposed Green Line LRT in Calgary. Courtesy: City of Calgary

The City of Calgary has chosen Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles to supply the Green Line CTrain with light rail vehicles, according to a Wednesday news release.

The city said the contract includes 28 low-floor light rail vehicles that “will improve accessibility, reduce station footprint and enhance safety for pedestrians and vehicles.” The deal also includes maintenance support and the chance for the city to buy more vehicles.

“Awarding this contract is a major project milestone and step forward in delivering Calgary’s next LRT,” said Darshpreet Bhatti, Green Line CEO, in a news release.

“CAF’s proposal met all of the city’s technical and commercial requirements and their Urbos 100 LRVs offer proven, modern, low-floor technology, adding excellent value for Calgarians. CAF is an industry leader, and this new fleet will provide Calgary with a world-class transit option.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trudeau, province confirm Green Line has green light following approvals

The Green Line is CAF’s first Canadian project, the city said, adding the company is currently working on more than 40 projects across five continents.

The contract competition began in February 2019 and was “overseen by a third-party fairness monitor,” the city said.

Read more: Calgary’s Green Line committee gets detailed look at 2nd segment

The Green Line has $4.9 billion in funding commitments from all three levels of government, according to the news release.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CTrain tagGreen Line LRT tagCalgary LRT tagGreen Line taglight rail vehicles tagCalgary light rail vehicles supplier tagConstrucciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles tagCTrain fleet tagGreen Line cars tagGreen Line CTrain fleet tagGreen Line LRT contract tagGreen Line LRT fleet tagGreen Line railway vehicles tagGreen Line vehicles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers