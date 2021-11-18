City of Calgary picks Spanish railway car manufacturer for Green Line CTrain contract

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has chosen Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles to supply the Green Line CTrain with light rail vehicles, according to a Wednesday news release.

The city said the contract includes 28 low-floor light rail vehicles that “will improve accessibility, reduce station footprint and enhance safety for pedestrians and vehicles.” The deal also includes maintenance support and the chance for the city to buy more vehicles.

“Awarding this contract is a major project milestone and step forward in delivering Calgary’s next LRT,” said Darshpreet Bhatti, Green Line CEO, in a news release.

“CAF’s proposal met all of the city’s technical and commercial requirements and their Urbos 100 LRVs offer proven, modern, low-floor technology, adding excellent value for Calgarians. CAF is an industry leader, and this new fleet will provide Calgary with a world-class transit option.”

The Green Line is CAF’s first Canadian project, the city said, adding the company is currently working on more than 40 projects across five continents.

The contract competition began in February 2019 and was “overseen by a third-party fairness monitor,” the city said.

The Green Line has $4.9 billion in funding commitments from all three levels of government, according to the news release.