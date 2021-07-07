Trudeau, province confirm Green Line has green light following approvals

Send this page to someone via email

The Green Line LRT megaproject in Calgary has finally received the green light.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that construction will begin as soon as possible, reaffirming his government’s commitment of $1.53 billion.

“If you live in the south of the city, you know all too well that getting downtown can be a real problem,” Trudeau said. “So today I’ve got some good news to share.”

In addition to creating 20,000 “well-paying, middle-class jobs,” the prime minister said stage 1 of the Green Line would help cut tens of thousands of tons of pollution every year.

Trudeau also thanked Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating, who has been working on seeing the Green Line to fruition for the past 11 years.

“Big shout out to you as well, Shane. Thank you for all your leadership on this.”

Keating said he didn’t think he would be standing in Calgary Transit’s Oliver Bowen Maintenance Facility making a Green Line announcement before the next municipal election.

Just before the prime minister made that announcement, the provincial government issued a release saying it had approved the business case for the north-south LRT line and had submitted the business case to the federal level on June 24.

In a statement, Ric McIver, minister of transportation and of municipal affairs, said the province is happy to make the $1.53-billion investment in Calgary.

“I’m grateful for the hard work done by the technical experts at the province and the city to make the Green Line a functional project that connects to the rest of the LRT network.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi also credited the 14-1 decision made by councillors to create the Green Line.

“One of the great untold stories of this council was we elected in 2017, a council full of advocates for transit,” Nenshi said. “And that has not moved in one bit.”

Shortly after that vote in June 2020 approving the alignment of the first three phases of track from Shepperd through downtown to 16 Ave N, the province announced it would be conducting due diligence on Calgary’s largest infrastructure project ever.

