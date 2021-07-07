Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Alberta, set to meet with Jason Kenney

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 7:26 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 2, 2019. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet Wednesday with Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Naheed Nenshi in Calgary.

A spokeswoman for the premier’s office says Kenney wants to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders, which have been closed due to COVID-19.

Jerrica Goodwin says the premier plans to bring up a fair deal for Alberta in the federation.

READ MORE: Trudeau addresses Western alienation — ‘It’s extremely important government works for all Canadians’

She says he will also reiterate why he thinks it’s important to wait to fill any Senate vacancies until after Alberta’s October nominee elections.

Trudeau’s office has confirmed he will spend Wednesday in Calgary, where he will also visit a local business that received federal COVID-19 pandemic support, meet with Nenshi and visit a transit maintenance facility with the mayor for an announcement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The stop in Alberta follows Tuesday’s visit to the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau signs historic agreement as Cowessess First Nation becomes 1st to control its child welfare system' Trudeau signs historic agreement as Cowessess First Nation becomes 1st to control its child welfare system
Trudeau signs historic agreement as Cowessess First Nation becomes 1st to control its child welfare system

The First Nation, east of Regina, is the first to sign an agreement with Ottawa that will see jurisdiction over children returned to the community.

Cowessess is also the site of a former residential school where, last month, ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagCOVID tagJason Kenney tagNaheed Nenshi tagAlberta Pipelines tagJustin Trudeau Alberta tagJustin Trudeau Calgary tagjustin trudeau jason kenney tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers