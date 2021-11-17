Saskatchewan RCMP respond to 107 weather-related calls, Highway 1 cleared

Send this page to someone via email

Road blockages on Highway 1 have now been cleared after blizzard conditions swept through the province, resulting in a high volume of calls for Saskatchewan RCMP.

White Butte, Sask., RCMP Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Jason Sauve said there were no reported injuries as a result of the road closures and traffic backup on Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw. The road was closed on Tuesday evening.

“We want to thank our partners for their shared response during a very snowy and windy day on the open prairies. Officers on scene experienced reduced visibility and a patient queue of motorists who are now on their way to their individual destinations,” Sauve said.

Officers have left the scene and are no longer directing traffic. Traffic is moving slowly and the roadway has been plowed.

The RCMP release said there were no specific details available about the initial collision that occurred, although it was the aftermath of four vehicles being stuck and snow piling up around the scene of the collision which resulted in the back-up.

At one point there was a stretch of vehicles spanning five kilometres in both eastbound lanes at a standstill.

Multiple police units and detachments responded including, White Butte RCMP, Moose Jaw RCMP, Moose Jaw and White Butte Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan.

RCMP say a number of vehicles remain in the ditch and/or on the shoulder of Highway 1 and will be removed in the coming day by their owners.

Several of the vehicles have been marked with police tape to indicate they have been checked by officers for vehicle occupants.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and adjust their driving for winter conditions and check the Highway Hotline frequently for changing weather conditions.

Across the province, RCMP officers have responded to a high volume of weather-related calls over the past two days. Heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds have created dangerous road conditions in much of the province.

From Tuesday to early Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to a total of 79 motor vehicle collisions. Officers also responded to 28 reports of traffic hazards, including vehicles that were stuck or abandoned.

A release from the RCMP added that officers may have also responded to weather-related calls that were reported directly to their detachments or were discovered during regular patrols.