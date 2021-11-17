Winter storm causes outages, transportation slowdown across Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Snow, strong winds and deteriorated road conditions have created quite the interesting morning on Wednesday in parts of Saskatchewan.

The continued winter storm from Tuesday has created slowdowns, cancellations and outages across Saskatchewan communities.

At 9:45 a.m., Saskatchewan RCMP notified the public that traffic is back up on Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw due to a collision in the eastbound lanes about ten kilometres east of Pense, Sask.

Police say both lanes are blocked and there is “a long, multi-kilometre backup of vehicles at a standstill” on the Trans-Canada highway.

As a result, officials have closed Highway 1 between the two cities due to road and weather conditions.

“If you are in one of the vehicles waiting for the road to open, do not leave your vehicle. Conserve your cell phone battery. If snow is piling up around vehicles, ensure the vehicle ahead of you has their exhaust pipe clear,” warned Saskatchewan RCMP in a release distributed on Wednesday.

On the school side of things, students in both urban and rural areas of the province have needed to find alternative ways to get to school due to bus cancellations.

Due to severe weather conditions, all Regina Public Schools buses and light transportation is cancelled on Wednesday, November, 17. All schools will remain open. Please contact your school if a student will be absent. Transportation to resume Thursday. https://t.co/bswodRG1Rn pic.twitter.com/S7jQo4645u — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) November 17, 2021

All RCSD transportation is cancelled for today because of extreme weather. Schools remain open. Please report all absences to your school. pic.twitter.com/gdxcLPdf6w — YQR Catholic Schools (@RCSD_No81) November 17, 2021

While school divisions have been forced to cancel school bus services on Wednesday, the City of Regina says that transit buses are still on the roads.

Transit riders are being told to expect delays throughout the day due to the blizzard.

Buses are on the roads this morning, but the weather will cause delays throughout the day.

Please check https://t.co/49CSCo12GG for real time information about your bus before going to your stop. pic.twitter.com/EtmIMfqCMz — Regina Transit (@YQRTransit) November 17, 2021

Power outages have been reported to SaskPower since Tuesday when the storm hit the province.

Some areas affected by the outages on Wednesday morning include communities in the Swift Current and Melfort areas.

More information about current outages can be found at SaskPower’s website.

SaskTel is also warning customers that service outages are active in multiple communities due to power outages caused by the winter storm.

The Crown corporation said Wednesday that service impacts as of 8 a.m. include Yellow Creek (wireless, internet and home phone), Maude Lake (wireless), Kinistino (wireless) and James Smith First Nation (wireless).

Crews will work to restore services as soon as highway conditions improve and it’s safe to travel, according to SaskTel.

However, residents are being told that more services may fail as back-up battery power depletes if commercial power is not restored.