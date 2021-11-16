Menu

Snow storm, high winds hit Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 6:58 pm
The City of Saskatoon is asking people not to drive if they don't have to. View image in full screen
The City of Saskatoon is asking people not to drive if they don't have to. File / Global News

High winds and November snow are making driving treacherous in the Saskatoon area on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan said rain overnight and then fresh snow have made for some very slippery conditions on roads.

“In Saskatoon, pretty treacherous travel conditions if you are heading up this evening. Take it easy,” he said.

“A winter storm warning in effect for Saskatoon. This is for upwards of 20 to 30 cm of snow, coupled with 80 to 90 km per hour wind gusts.”

Read more: Saskatoon and Regina prepare for severe weather

The City of Saskatoon is also asking people not to drive if they don’t have to.

“Our crews need to focus on ensuring that the roads are cleared and our police and fire will always respond to an emergency,” Emergency Management Organization director Pamela Goulden-McLeod said.

“But everyone is responsible for preparing for this emergency, and that really means residents being thoughtful about whether they do need to be out and about or something can be delayed a couple of hours before they head out.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan weather outlook: Nov. 16' Saskatchewan weather outlook: Nov. 16
Saskatchewan weather outlook: Nov. 16

The city says crews will be out as long as they need to be to ensure the roads are kept as clear as possible.

The Highway Hotline is not recommending travel in and out of the city.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

