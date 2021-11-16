Saskatoon and Regina prepare for severe weather

Send this page to someone via email

Most of the province is bracing for severe winter-like conditions. Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a significant snowfall and fierce winds for Saskatoon and Regina starting Tuesday.

Environment Canada stated a winter storm warning is now issued for Saskatoon and area.

“A winter storm that brought heavy snow and freezing rain last night, continues today. A low pressure system moving into the Region will bring heavy snow to parts of Central Saskatchewan today and tonight,” according to Environment Canada.

“A break from the heaviest snow is expected today before the next band of heavy snow moves in this afternoon and into tonight.”

Environment Canada states the snow band will produce 15 to 30 cm of snow, with higher amounts possible by Tuesday evening.

This afternoon, winds will strengthen, gusting between 60 and 90 km/h reducing visibility in blowing snow.

Saskatoon is expected to see reduced visibility in blowing snow with near 90 km/h wind gusts likely. Snow will end by early Wednesday.

“Fortunately, we are not staring down a storm like we experienced last year,” said Goran Saric, Director of Roadways, Fleet and Support with the city of Saskatoon, in a press release. “However, there will still be lots of snow and strong winds which will create challenging driving conditions on Tuesday and into Wednesday.”

As for Regina, rainy conditions are anticipated today, followed by severe winds and blowing snow starting this morning, tapering off by Wednesday evening.

“You will need to check the highway hotline because travel will be treacherous,” said meteorologist Peter Quinlan. “Winds are going to pack quite a punch as the snow is falling, we’re going to see zero visibility, almost blizzard-type conditions.”

Quinlan says the near zero-visibility will continue until Wednesday morning when the snow will start to slow.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline stated there is lots of travel not recommended particularly in the north this morning.

Both cities are reminding residents to keep sidewalks safe for neighbours and delivery personnel.

