Alberta records 412 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, reports 3 more deaths from the disease

There were 412 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta over the past 24 hours, Alberta Health said in an update on the pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the latest cases, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta dropped from 5,565 on Tuesday to 5,521 on Wednesday.

The province’s positivity rate is currently at 4.31 per cent, according to the provincial government’s website.

The Calgary zone has more active cases than any other region in the province (1,827), followed by the Edmonton zone (1,221), the North zone (1,082), the Central zone (897) and the South zone (489). There are five active cases not linked to any particular zone.

Alberta Health announced the total number of people in the province who have died from the disease has now reached 3,204, which is three more fatalities than a day earlier.

The number of people in Alberta hospitals because of the novel coronavirus was at 516 on Wednesday, down from 518 on Tuesday. Of those in hospital with COVID-19, 100 are in intensive care, one less than a day earlier.

Pandemic travel updates

The federal government is expected to announce later this week that it will drop the negative PCR test requirement for Canadians returning to Canada from the U.S. for any trip less than 72 hours, Global News has learned.

The new rules are expected to take effect later this month or early next month.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health tweeted that it was “recently made aware of issues with using the ArriveCan app for #COVID19AB proof of vaccination for patrons vaccinated outside Canada.

“(We) are working to resolve it as quickly as possible,” the government department tweeted.

–With files from Amy Judd, Global News, Richard Zussman, Global News