Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 16, 2021 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'QR code to be only form of COVID-19 vaccine proof accepted in Alberta starting Monday' QR code to be only form of COVID-19 vaccine proof accepted in Alberta starting Monday
WATCH: Albertans with plans to visit a restaurant or store Monday will need to make a minor change to their documentation to get in.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her weekly COVID-19 update for Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the chief medical officer of health announced she would be going to once-weekly updates as case numbers, including hospitalizations and ICU admissions, continue to fall across the province.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta announces 17 more deaths, number of patients hospitalized with disease drops

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 1,068 cases of COVID-19 had been reported over the weekend, bringing the province’s active case total to 5,828.

Click to play video: 'Health experts say new COVID-19 treatment being offered in Alberta is not a substitute for the vaccine' Health experts say new COVID-19 treatment being offered in Alberta is not a substitute for the vaccine
Story continues below advertisement

An additional 17 COVID-19-related deaths were also reported to the province over the weekend. There have now been 3,188 Albertans with the virus who have died.

Read more: QR code now the only acceptable form of COVID-19 vaccine proof in Alberta

On Monday, there were 519 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 100 of those receiving care in the ICU.

To date, 330,098 Albertans have caught COVID-19 and 321,082 people have recovered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID tagAlberta coronavirus stats tagalberta covid update tagalberta covid numbers tagAlberta COVID stats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers