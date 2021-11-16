Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her weekly COVID-19 update for Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the chief medical officer of health announced she would be going to once-weekly updates as case numbers, including hospitalizations and ICU admissions, continue to fall across the province.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 1,068 cases of COVID-19 had been reported over the weekend, bringing the province’s active case total to 5,828.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional 17 COVID-19-related deaths were also reported to the province over the weekend. There have now been 3,188 Albertans with the virus who have died.

On Monday, there were 519 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 100 of those receiving care in the ICU.

To date, 330,098 Albertans have caught COVID-19 and 321,082 people have recovered.