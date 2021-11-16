Menu

Canada
November 16 2021 6:26pm
01:38

Coronavirus: Top doctor reminds Albertans to be vigilant heading into winter

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is reminding Albertans to be vigilant of COVID-19 as the province’s case numbers drop from the peak of the fourth wave and heading into flu season.

