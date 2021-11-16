Canada November 16 2021 6:26pm 01:38 Coronavirus: Top doctor reminds Albertans to be vigilant heading into winter Dr. Deena Hinshaw is reminding Albertans to be vigilant of COVID-19 as the province’s case numbers drop from the peak of the fourth wave and heading into flu season. COVID-19: Hinshaw urges caution as Alberta comes ‘down the other side of the 4th wave’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8378791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8378791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?