Crime

Halifax police search for car connected to shooting in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 2:43 pm
Halifax Regional Police is appealing to the public to help find a car connected to a shooting that happened in Dartmouth last month.

In a release, police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive on Oct. 29 at 7:50 p.m.

“Witnesses reported that the suspect appeared to be shooting at people in a Mazda 3 that was in a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building,” the release said.

Read more: Police investigating 2 shootings over 24-hour period in Dartmouth neighbourhood

“The Mazda 3 had left the parking lot and the suspect had fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving on scene. There were no reports of injuries and another unoccupied vehicle in the same parking lot sustained damage from bullets.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a man who is about 5’5″ tall, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Halifax Regional Police released an image of the Mazda 3 on Wednesday and are asking anyone with information to contact police. The car is described as a mid-2000s beige Mazda 3 sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

This was the first of two shootings to happen in the neighbourhood in the span of 24 hours, though police did not say if the two were related.

