Police investigating 2 shootings over 24-hour period in Dartmouth neighbourhood

Police are investigating two shootings in the same Dartmouth neighbourhood in the span of 24 hours.

The most recent incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ruben Court and Roleika Drive.

According to a news release Saturday night, police said there was no sign anyone was injured. They also don’t believe the incident was random.

“Investigators are working to determine if this event is related to another shooting in the area last night,” police noted.

Officers had been called to the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive at around 7:50 p.m. the previous night. Witnesses had reported seeing a suspect shooting at people in another vehicle in a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building.

“The vehicle that appeared to be targeted left the parking lot and at this time there is no indication that anyone was injured,” HRP said.

A separate unoccupied vehicle in the same parking lot was damaged by bullets.

The suspect in the Friday night incident is described as a five-foot-five male, with a thin build, who was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on either shootings — or who has video from the area at the time of the incidents — is asked to call police at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.